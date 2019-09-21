Breakthrough: The Nineties-Art, Music, Food, Fashion, Live Performance

IDEA1 899 Park Boulevard, San Diego, California 92101

A 1990's-Costume-Filled Evening of Spoken Word, Live Music & Dance Performances, Visual Arts, Great Wine, and Delicious Food.

This quarterly Spoken Word Series will be themed around catalytic moments in the history of art, fashion, science, music, pop culture and more. Each event includes delicious food, live music, spoken word, dance, and visual arts - all themed around a specific historical era. Co-produced in partnership with CA Poet Laureate Nominee Gill Sotu. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume of each era. This episode will be themed around The Nineties. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

IDEA1 899 Park Boulevard, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Art , Food & Drink, Music
