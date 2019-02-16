Breakthrough: The Roaring 20's

IDEA1 899 Park Boulevard, San Diego, California 92101

BREAKTHROUGH is a quarterly Spoken Word Series themed around catalytic moments in the history of art, science, fashion, music, pop culture and more. Each event includes delicious food, live music, spoken word, dance performances, and visual arts – all themed around a specific historical era. Co-produced in partnership with CA Poet Laureate Nominee Gill Sotu. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume of the era. This episode will be themed around The Roaring 20’s.

IDEA1 899 Park Boulevard, San Diego, California 92101
