Brewer-Clifton Wine Dinner

East Village eatery Monzu Fresh Pasta and Brewer-Clifton from California's Santa Rita Hills are teaming up on Wednesday, November 14 for a pop-up wine dinner during San Diego’s annual SommCon conference, a four-day event dedicated to in-depth wine education. Taking place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. within Monzu’s cozy Mediterranean dining room, the downtown restaurant’s inaugural wine dinner event is priced at $60++ per person and will feature four courses of fare spotlighting Monzu’s specialty: fresh pasta made in-house using the recipes and techniques of Italy’s master pasta makers.

Event partner Brewer-Clifton is an award-winning estate winery from the Santa Rita Hills near Lompoc, California. Since 1995 the winery has produced critically acclaimed Chardonnay and Pinot Noir – the latter previously named as Wine Spectator’s No. 8 Wine of the Year within a worldwide context. On November 14 Brewer-Clifton will provide four wines presented by special guests including Master Sommeliers Nick Hetzel and Thomas Price. The evening’s menu will include:

Cheese and Dried Fruit Plate

Brewer-Clifton Santa Rosa Hills Chardonnay and 3D Chardonnay

Wild Mushroom Risotto

Brewer-Clifton Santa Rosa Hills Pinot Noir

Brasato Ravioli with Beef Ragout

Brewer-Clifton Machado Pinot Noir

Citrus Mousse

Monzu Fresh Pasta is the family-owned creation of European husband-wife team Aldo de Dominicis Rotondi and Serena Romano, who share a strong belief in the Slow Food Movement as well as the Italy and California wine industry. Having trained with Italy’s master pasta makers prior to opening Monzu Fresh Pasta in June 2018, de Dominicis Rotondi and Romano have led the kitchen in creating Monzu’s all-day menu which follows centuries-old pasta making techniques and flavors inspired by regions including Sicily, Campania, Puglia and beyond.

Learn more by contacting info@monzufreshpasta.com. Visit Monzu Fresh Pasta at 455 Tenth Avenue in the heart of San Diego's East Village and online at www.monzufreshpasta.com.