Brewing The American Dream Speed Coaching

Are you a food, beverage or craft brewing small business owner? Are you looking for business advice? We can help!

Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream and Accion are excited to bring a Speed Coaching event back to San Diego!

The event will kick off with a networking reception at 6:00. During the reception you will have the opportunity to network with other entrepreneurs and sign up for the coaching stations that are most relevant to your business, such as:

Marketing and E-Commerce

Packaging

Sales and Distribution

Business Financing

Legal Advice for Your Business

...and more!

At 6:15PM we will give brief welcome remarks, and after that you will have the chance to meet for multiple 25-minute sessions with Samuel Adams employees and local business experts to receive personalized coaching and network with other small business owners. Make sure to bring your questions and anything you want feedback on, such as packaging, materials, and ideas. Please note that the sessions are at first come, first serve basis. Spanish language coaching will be available.

This event is free with light fare and beverages to be served. Must be 21 and over to attend!