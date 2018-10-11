Brewing the American Dream Speed Coaching

to Google Calendar - Brewing the American Dream Speed Coaching - 2018-10-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brewing the American Dream Speed Coaching - 2018-10-11 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brewing the American Dream Speed Coaching - 2018-10-11 18:30:00 iCalendar - Brewing the American Dream Speed Coaching - 2018-10-11 18:30:00

SDG&E Innovation Center 4760 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego, California 92117

Looking for free advice about your food, beverage, or brewing business?

We can help! Accion and Samuel Adams are excited to bring Brewing the American Dream Speed Coaching back to San Diego this year. Small business owners in the food and beverage industries can access local experts, including Sam Adams experts, who will provide one-on-one coaching in business topics such as:

• Marketing

• Sales + Distribution

• Access to Capital

• Legal Advice

• Social Media

• Business Planning

...and so much more!

Free dinner, parking, and Sam Adams beer are included!

FREE Event - Register Today: sandiegospeedcoaching.eventbrite.com

Info
SDG&E Innovation Center 4760 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego, California 92117 View Map
Clairemont, San Diego
619-795-7250
to Google Calendar - Brewing the American Dream Speed Coaching - 2018-10-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brewing the American Dream Speed Coaching - 2018-10-11 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brewing the American Dream Speed Coaching - 2018-10-11 18:30:00 iCalendar - Brewing the American Dream Speed Coaching - 2018-10-11 18:30:00