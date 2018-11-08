Join us for Free to Thrive's inaugural fundraiser themed "Brewing a Brighter Future" an evening celebrating the thriving members of the survivor community. We will be giving out a series of awards and recognition at the event. There will be a silent auction, a taco truck with food for purchase and a variety of desserts and soft drinks. Each ticket includes one pint of Mission Brewery beer.

The money raised at this event will support local victims and survivors of human trafficking by providing them with legal assistance and other support. With your help, survivors will change their legal names, regain custody of their children, finalize their divorces, assert a human trafficking victim's defense, and vacate their criminal records, among other legal needs. Your donation will change lives and we are so grateful for your help in ending modern slavery and human trafficking.

For sponsorship levels and opportunities, please email us at sponsorship@freetothrive.org.