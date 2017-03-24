Brews, Beats + Eats at Cape Rey

Taste craft BREWS from Stone Brewing Company, Bay City Brewing, and Iron Fist Brewing, enjoy BEATS with live music from local sensation, Ottopilot, & indulge in unlimited EATS at our Cape Rey Taco Bar, boasting mahi mahi and pork carnitas tacos with all your favorite fixings! Plus, 10% of all ticket sales will support California Surf Museum. Located in Oceanside, California Surf Museum serves as an international resource center on the lifestyle sport of surfing by capturing, preserving, and chronicling its art, culture & heritage.