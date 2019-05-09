Warwick's will host Brian Jay Jones to discuss and sign his new book, "Becoming Dr. Seuss." Jones is a critically-acclaimed bestselling biographer.

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.