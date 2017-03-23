THE AMERICAN COMEDY CO PRESENTS

BRIAN POSEHN LIVE!

San Diego, California – March 23, 2017 –The American Comedy Co. is thrilled to present Brian Posehn performing live in the heart of Gaslamp. He will perform live 3 nights for a total of 5 shows March 23-25, 2017.

Brian Posehn has been busy for a while. As a writer/actor/stand-up comic he doesn’t have a ton of down time. Brian has most recently been seen on the acclaimed Netflix show, Lady Dynamite and FX’s You’re The Worst and in his recurring roles on The Big Bang Theory and New Girl. He was one of the stars of Comedy Central’s popular show, The Sarah Silverman Program. He has also appeared on such seminal sitcoms as Seinfeld, NewsRadio, Everybody Loves Raymond and Friends and a recurring role on Just Shoot Me.

In the sketch comedy world he’s known as one of the writers and performers on HBO’s acclaimed Mr. Show, in 2015 he co-produced Odenkirk and Cross’s return to sketch with the Netflix hit, With Bob and David.

He was featured in the films, Devil’s Rejects and The Five Year Engagement. Last year he had his first starring role in the dark, indie comedy, Uncle Nick.

In stand-up comedy he’s known as one of the original members of the Comedians of Comedy. He’s recorded two half hour specials for Comedy Central, four comedy albums and two hour long specials, The Fartist and Criminally Posehn (just released on Seeso).

In Voice-Acting he’s done everything from Scooby Doo to a recent role on The Simpsons. He starred on the animated shows, Mission Hill and 3 South and has turned up in, Adventure Time, American Dad, Bob’s Burgers and Steven Universe, to name a few. His voice will be featured in the 2017 Dreamworks Animated comedy, Captain Underpants.

In the last several years he’s also been able to produce and host a popular comedy podcast, Nerd Poker and co-write 45 issues of the best-selling Marvel comic book series Deadpool. In 2017 he will be releasing his first book, Forever Nerdy with essays about his life and a comedy metal album Offenders of the Fake, featuring metal legends from Anthrax, Dethklok, Slayer and Soundgarden.

In 2018, he plans to compete in American Ninja Warrior, Top Chef and So You Think You Can Dance. After he breaks TMZ and the Internet, when footage of him beating up a Yeti surfaces, he plans to quit showbiz.

The American Comedy Co is a locally owned and operated A-Listed comedy club and restaurant featuring the best nationally touring stand-up comedians in the business. Located in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter in beautiful downtown San Diego, they provide the highest quality entertainment in an intimate, venue with an old-city, speak-easy feel. The American Comedy Co. is one of the greatest comedy clubs in the country.

WHERE: The American Comedy Co

818 6th Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101

WHEN: Thursday, March 23, 2017

SHOWTIMES: 8:00 PM

WHEN: Friday, March 24, 2017

SHOWTIMES: 7:30 PM

9:30 PM

WHEN: Saturday, March 25, 2017

SHOWTIMES: 7:30 PM

9:30 PM

For more information and to purchase tickets visit http://www.americancomedyco.com/

