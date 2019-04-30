Brian Selznick: Live Oak, with Moss

Warwick's and the Diversionary Theatre will host Brian Selznick to discuss his illustrations in the newly released book by Walt Whitman, "Live Oak, with Moss." Selznick is the "New York Times" bestselling author and illustrator of "The Invention of Hugo Cabret" and "Wonderstruck."

This is a ticketed event at the Diversionary Theatre.

Please call the Warwick's Book Department at (858) 454-0347 for information or visit www.warwicks.com for tickets.