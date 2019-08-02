A Bright New Place

Meet Will, a gentle and fractured man who recently had his world forcibly turned up upside-down. Will looks to Hobby Lobby in Boise, Idaho to provide him with a new job and hopefully, a fresh start. What begins innocently with Will getting to know his fellow employees, starts to unravel as the truth about his past is revealed..that and his true motivation for returning to Boise threatens to change all their lives.

This dark comedy is by Samuel D. Hunter

Playwright Samuel D. Hunter was awarded an Obie Award for this play.

“It starts out funny and steadily becomes more disquieting as its existential questions are amplified. Bleak times foster desperate searches for meaning, a plight shared by all the characters in Samuel D. Hunter’s play.” NEW YORK TIMES

Licensed by Samuel French