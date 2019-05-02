Bring It! Discovery at the Disco Tech

Bring It! Co-Chairs Juli Oh & Matthew Browne and Sarah & David Szekeres invite you to bring your sense of fun and humor while you team up and boogie down for the most unique event in San Diego!

This is the ultimate game-show experience! Don’t miss the opportunity to meet, greet and compete with San Diego’s business and community leaders in an unforgettable, interactive, game-show competition supporting vital medical research!

By supporting Bring It!, you’ll help scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (SBP) pursue research that can transform the future of human health.

To register or become a sponsor visit https://sbpdiscovery.org/events/bring-it-2019