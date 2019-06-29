BRIT FLOYD World Tour 2019
San Diego Civic Theatre 1100 Third Ave. , San Diego, California 92101
Brit Floyd, the world’s greatest Pink Floyd tribute show, returns in 2019 with its most ambitious and biggest production yet; a very special 40th Anniversary celebration of Pink Floyd’s iconic rock opera, ‘The Wall’. Released in November 1979, a semi-autobiographical concept album from the mind of Pink Floyd founding member Roger Waters, ‘The Wall’ remains one of the biggest selling albums of all time, and a major moment in rock music history.
San Diego Civic Theatre 1100 Third Ave. , San Diego, California 92101
