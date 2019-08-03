World Tour features dates across America from February through October, including California, Denver and New Orleans

New sculpture unveiled at iconic Transporter Bridge in home town, Middlesbrough

Tour of Japan saw Mackenzie receive honorary professorship from Seisa University

Artist tours the UK with a 30th anniversary exhibition, Mackenzie Thorpe: From the Heart, in May and July at Whitewall Galleries

Mackenzie showcases paintings to a global audience as official artist for Tour de Yorkshire 2019 and Welcome to Yorkshire Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Artist Mackenzie Thorpe, one of the biggest selling British contemporary artists, will hold an exhibition at La Jolla’s Legends Gallery on Saturday, August 3 as he marks 30 years as a professional artist in 2019 with a series of global events. Mackenzie’s popular work, which is rooted in authenticity and always carries a message of hope, has taken him from the shipyards of Middlesbrough in North East England to an internationally renowned artist.

His 30th anniversary will see the artist’s work celebrated from the banks of the river Tees where he grew up, through the hills and dales of Yorkshire where he made his name, across UK galleries to the shores of America and Japan, where his atmospheric and poignant pictures are acclaimed.

Legends Gallery will present the exhibition as part of their own 15 year anniversary celebrations, showcasing new and recent works by Mackenzie at the gallery on Prospect Street in La Jolla. Visitors can Meet Mackenzie on August 3 from 6pm to 9pm and hear his uplifting story of triumph over adversity and find out about the universal themes of love and hope which continue to inspire his art.