Broadway Boogie

A galaxy of retro synth groovy disco frequencies that once upon a time gathered in the night under a disco ball at El Dorado Cocktail Lounge, will now boogie in the daylight.

We'll gather in our sassy fashionable outfits, drink fantastic cocktails, converse ideologies, groove and boogie.

No cover

21 & up

$6.00 drink specials from 4:00-8:00pm:

El Pepino Montana, The Bee Gee Mule & The Boogie Oogie Mimosa

Email us at: broadwayboogiesandiego@gmail.com for Mule bottle service booth reservation

Disco, Disco House, Synthwave and Funky Groovy frequencies provided by:

The Luna Brothers with live electronic sounds and percussion's

Mike White

Max Gusev

wamnomusic