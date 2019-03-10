Broadway Boogie

El Dorado Bar 1030 Broadway, San Diego, California 92101

Oh hello there, you infinite sparks on the dance floor. Last month we got highly interrelated in a supermassive black hole, but no worries we have landed again on planet earth to abduct you and remind you that you are alive through the power of music. @djkylita, @sunrisepapii, shall be jamming out with the crew, @maxgusevofficial, @lunabrothersspaceship, and @niaradance will be improvising art through dance moves on a magical pole. Dress up for the occasion, dare you. Make sure to arrive at 4. See you in 11 days at @eldoradobar; if you're not there, you will be left behind.

Downtown, East Village, San Diego
