Brubeck's Time Out In Concert

Price Range:

$24-$76

Info & Tickets:

https://www.sandiegosymphony.org/performances/brubecks-time-out-in-concert/

About:

With its bewitching tunes (“Take Five,” "Blue Rondo à la Turk") and exotic multi-meter grooves, Dave Brubeck’s Time Out album has become an indispensable favorite in many music collections around the world. The classic 1959 Columbia recording has been inspiring musicians for decades, and now it will get the Jazz @ The Jacobs treatment as Series Curator Gilbert Castellanos brings together several of today’s most exciting jazz artists for an unforgettable performance of the album in its entirety!