Brushes, Beaches & Brews: Painting Event & Brewery Tour

Ballast Point 9045 9045 Carroll Way, San Diego, California 92121

Have a brew and learn something too! Come paint a beautiful scene of La Jolla Shores at our "Brushes, Beaches & Brews" event during the 11th annual San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering, a program of Biocom Institute. Follow step-by-step instructions from San Diego artist Marcus Thorne, learn about the science of brewing from a Ballast Point Brewmaster, and take an optional brewery tour. Register online. ***Save $5 with promo code CityBeatSD at checkout.

Ballast Point 9045 9045 Carroll Way, San Diego, California 92121
Art , Festival
Miramar
619-207-9431
