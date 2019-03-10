Brushes, Beaches & Brews: Painting Event & Brewery Tour

Have a brew and learn something too! Come paint a beautiful scene of La Jolla Shores at our "Brushes, Beaches & Brews" event during the 11th annual San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering, a program of Biocom Institute. Follow step-by-step instructions from San Diego artist Marcus Thorne, learn about the science of brewing from a Ballast Point Brewmaster, and take an optional brewery tour. Register online. ***Save $5 with promo code CityBeatSD at checkout.