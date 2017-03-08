Brushes and Beakers

Brushes & Beakers. Join us for a night of art and science as local artist Amanda Rouse leads us through creating your own painting of a sunset scene on the Ocean Beach Pier, while her husband, Dr. Robert Letscher, shares his work as a marine biogeochemist and his research on next-generation climate models. Cost: $35, includes all art materials and instructions. Food and drinks are available for purchase at The WineSellar & Brasserie. 6 to 8 p.m. Location: 57 Degrees, 1735 Hancock St, San Diego, CA 92101