Bryan Callen is an actor, comic and podcaster. He's currently in the middle of his fourth season as "Coach Mellor" on ABC's THE GOLDBERG’S. He's also the co host of the popular podcast THE FIGHTER & THE KID. In addition to performing in comedy clubs and theaters all over the U.S and Canada, he's preparing for the release of his latest one hour special called NEVER GROW UP. In 1995 Bryan became an original cast member of MAD TV and went on to do many TV shows like Entourage, Sex & and CIty and Californication. He also played "Eddie" in The Hangover and "Samir" in The Hangover part 2.

Since Hollywood is a place where your last job has nothing to do with getting any future jobs, there's little point in going through his whole resumé. Not to mention the fact that Bryan is actually writing this bio so it feels a tad obnoxious. The important thing Bryan wants you to know is that he has never been better than he is RIGHT NOW!

It's also worth mentioning that Bryan likes to box, and play tennis. He is not good enough to compete at either sport, but he enjoys telling people that his boxing and tennis are "high level". Thank you.