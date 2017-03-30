The American Comedy Co. is thrilled to presents Bryan Callen performing live in the heart of Gaslamp. He will perform live 3 nights for a total of 5 shows March 30-April 1, 2017.

Bryan Callen is a comedian, actor, and current co-host of the wildly popular FOX Sports podcast The Fighter and the Kid, with UFC star Brendan Schaub. Callen got his start as an original cast member of MAD TV. He then went on to play numerous roles on the small and big screen including, Old School, Bad Santa, Sex and the City, Entourage, Californication, 7th Heaven, King of Queens, Stacked, Las Vegas, West Wing, CSI, and The Hangover II.

The American Comedy Co is a locally owned and operated A-Listed comedy club and restaurant featuring the best nationally touring stand-up comedians in the business. Located in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter in beautiful downtown San Diego, they provide the highest quality entertainment in an intimate, venue with an old-city, speak-easy feel. The American Comedy Co. is one of the greatest comedy clubs in the country.

WHERE: The American Comedy Co

818 6th Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101

WHEN: Thursday, March 30, 2017

SHOWTIMES: 8:00 PM

WHEN: Friday, March 31, 2017

SHOWTIMES: 7:30 PM

9:30 PM

WHEN: Saturday, April 1, 2017

SHOWTIMES: 7:30 PM

9:30 PM

For more information and to purchase tickets visit http://www.americancomedyco.com/

