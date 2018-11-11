Bubbles Brunch!

Can’t get a better pairing for brunch than bubbles!

Chef Chuy from Good Seed Food Company is cooking up four delicious brunch courses to pair with our sparkling wines, plus we’ll have some welcome bubbles for you to sip as you salivate in anticipation of the food.

When: Sunday, November 11th, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Where: Charlie & Echo, 8680 Miralani Dr #113, San Diego 92126

* Welcome: 2017 Old School (Sparkling Flame Tokay – new!)

* First Course: 2017 Persephone (Sparkling Rosé of Sangiovese – new!) with Strawberry Short-crépe

* Second Course: 2017 Los Pilares LaDona (Sparkling Muscat) with Seafood Avocado Toast

* Third Course: 2017 Darkstar (Sparkling Red Zin/Syrah – new!) with Chilaquiles de Mole

* Fourth Course: 2015 The Kraken (Sparkling Sour Red) with Green Shakshuka w/ Breakfast Sausage

Tickets are just $49 available through our web site. Note only 24 tickets available, and tickets will not be available at the door – tickets must be purchased prior to the event.