Bubbly & Brunch: JRDN Faves

JRDN 723 Felspar St., San Diego, California 92109

Add a little sparkling fun to your Sunday brunch routine. On Sunday, April 7, Executive Chef David Warner will create a unique three-course brunch as our wine experts pair each course with a selection of JRDN’s favorite sparkling wines. Relax beachside as you sip on bubbles in San Diego’s favorite oceanfront setting. The three-course brunch with wine pairings costs $59 per person and includes tax and gratuity. Seating is limited so reserve your ticket by calling (858) 270-2323 or visiting https://www.t23hotel.com/play/events/bubbly-brunch-faves/.

JRDN 723 Felspar St., San Diego, California 92109
