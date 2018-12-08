Build A School Foundation Fundraiser

Join Nguyen-Muth Insurance and Financial Services in a fun holiday event to raise money for Build A School Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to constructing schools for underprivileged children around the world. Build A School has already successfully built over 20 schools in Vietnam and plans on building more in Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and the Philippines. There will be music, food, art, dancing, raffles, silent auction, holiday photos, and holiday festivities. $15 for public admission includes a meal and drink! All ages, all fun. Come help make a difference and leave a legacy.