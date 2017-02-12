Build the Ultimate Cat Toy!

**Participants must take Intro to Arduino or have Arduino experience before taking this workshop**

**Participants must bring their own Arduino, USB cable, breadboard, jumpers, and computer for this workshop**

Cats love lasers.

In this workshop, we'll build an Arduino-controlled laser pointer!

The laser will attach to an automated servo-controlled gimbal, run by Arduino. Your cat won't be able to resist chasing the little red dot as it jumps around!

Ages: 13 and up

Included materials: Servo/gimbal kit and laser

This class may be counted for credit towards a digital badge - badging will be explained during class, but please sign up at https://www.lrng.org/san-diego if you are interested.

Classes and workshops are subject to cancellation if they do not meet a minimum enrollment. Refunds are processed in the case of cancellations.