Build Wealth with Cash-Flow Income Property

What would cash-flow from income property do for you?

Obviously, putting more money in your pocket each month is great. But have you thought of how it also fits into your retirement plan? You’ve wisely invested in purchasing your own home. Now, come explore the opportunity of investing in even more. Appreciation in So Cal real estate is like nowhere else!

Frankly, you deserve to be wealthy and have abundance in your life. And, investing in self-amortizing cash-flow property gets you on that fast track to family wealth.

You’re right, buying and owning investment property is a huge deal! There’s a lot to consider and learn so, join us:

Saturday, May 4th, 9:15-10:30 pm

Chicago Title Building, Mission Valley

At this 75-minute presentation, you will learn proven principles of wealth building including:

How to Move Up From a Condo/Single-Family into Multi-Units

How to Generate Cash-Flow with Investment Property

How and Why Savvy Investors Do 1031 Tax Deferred Exchanges and Homeowner Tax Exemptions

How to Prepare Your Property For Sale and Rent Increases With Inexpensive Fix-Ups

The Recent Changes to Investor Financing and Loan Limits in The 2-4 Unit Market

Seating is Limited!

Register today to confirm your spot!

-->No, we do NOT sell books, tapes, videos or other seminars. This event is to get you up to speed on various things to help you with your investment property. We have many folks who have benefited through the years working with us and perhaps you can do the same. We get it! The reason you’re investing is to expand your family’s wealth. We look forward to sharing the proven principles that have worked for our clients through the years. Come learn about real-life examples and knowledge that will put you on the fast track to financial freedom!