The Bulls of Sant'Agata Charge Little Italy

On Saturday, October 27, the Little Italy Association, Symbolic International, Lamborghini La Jolla and Lamborghini Club America will host the annual Bulls of Sant'Agata Charge Little Italy from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. More than 40 classic and rare “Italian bulls,” better known as Lamborghinis, will fill W. Fir Street, between India Street and Kettner Boulevard for this special event. The community is invited to enjoy an evening of souped up rides and musical entertainment all night!