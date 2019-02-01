Come get down on the dance floor to your favorite 70s and 80s grooves with San Diego's top funk & soul big horn dance band, Bump City Brass. Expect hits from Tower of Power, Earth, Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan, Malo and more, performed by the 13-piece dance band.

Downbeat is 8:30 p.m., bring your family and friends for a night of fun & funk--don't forget your dancing shoes!

$10 at the door, 21+ event*