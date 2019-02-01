Bump City Brass
Tio Leo's 5302 Napa St., San Diego, California 92110
Come get down on the dance floor to your favorite 70s and 80s grooves with San Diego's top funk & soul big horn dance band, Bump City Brass. Expect hits from Tower of Power, Earth, Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan, Malo and more, performed by the 13-piece dance band.
Downbeat is 8:30 p.m., bring your family and friends for a night of fun & funk--don't forget your dancing shoes!
$10 at the door, 21+ event*
Info
Bay Park, Mission Hills, Mission Valley