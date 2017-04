Burgers & Brews

Get fired up for summer with a cookout unlike anything you’ve experienced before!

Enjoy beer tastings from multiple craft breweries, indulge in exotic burger sliders from Crazee Burger, play giant lawn games, explore our exhibits after-hours, and more.

You won’t want to miss this summer kickoff party in one of San Diego’s top museums!

Tickets include:

-Entrance to the Museum, two burger sliders, salad, and beer tastings.

-Each Museum Member is entitled to one additional guest ticket at the Museum Member price.

-Tickets are non-refundable, but you can give them to someone else to use.

-This event is 21 and up. IDs will be checked at the door.

Tickets are $20-$30. Learn more and purchase tickets: http://www.museumofman.org/burgers