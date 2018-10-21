Burlesque Brunch At The Lafayette Hotel

Burlesque Brunch San Diego is a highly acclaimed live music and burlesque event featuring local jazz bands and stunning burlesque performers from all over the world. October marks our SECOND ANNIVERSARY at the iconic Lafayette Hotel, where celebrities have been welcomed since the 1940’s!

San Diego based burlesque performer and Producer, Emeraude LaStarr brings Vaudeville entertainment back to its roots with highly energetic musicians, glamorous burlesque performers, comedic hosts, a dance floor for guests to frolic, and sparkling champagne! Deemed one of the finest events on the west coast, Burlesque Brunch San Diego is the perfect gathering to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and the good life with your friends!

Join us for an event that will infuse your weekend with joy and leave you with everlasting memories!

Band:

The Mad Hat Hucksters

Emcee:

Kami Oh (Los Angeles)

Featured Performers:

Lilly Holiday

Lola Demure

Luna Divine

Renegade Red

Rizzo Rogue

Taryn Garters

Valentina

The Vaudeville Vixens (San Diego)

Produced by: Emeraude LaStarr & Tally Ho

Visionary: Valentina Orbit

Arrive early for best seating options! VIP and Producer's Tables are reserved.

The CASH Bar will be serving standard and premium spirits, domestic and imported beer, Bloody Mary's, soft drinks, and juices.

VIP and brunch sales end October 19th to allow the hotel time to prepare brunch for paid tickets. Limited brunch tickets may be available for purchase on the day of the show for $37.00 USD.

General admission tickets will be available at the door for $30.00 USD.