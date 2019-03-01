Burlypalooza
Midnight Jack Brewing 3801 Oceanic Drive, Oceanside, California 92056
For those about the rock! Bless Your Heart Burlesque welcomes you to our rock show! Featuring songs that take you back to Summer of 69! From The Beatles to Muse, were covering all areas of rock n roll!
Enjoy a yummy beer from our new venue Midnight Jack Brewing and a snack from the selection of food trucks.
Special Honorary Peaches
Audrey DeLuxe
Coco LAmour
Madeline Sinclaire
Sassy Stiletto of the Drop Dead Dames
Featuring your favorite Peaches
Lulu Minx
Milly Marie
Sepia Jewel
Trish Tha Dish
And our fresh new Peaches
Jill Mercy
Smiley LaRose
Von Bella
Special Music Guest
Celeste Barbier
Hosted by
Fanny HypNaughty
Stage Kitten
Jane Sais Quoi
Doors open at 7pm
Show starts at 8pm
Meet us at our new venue
Midnight Jack Brewing Company
3801 Oceanic Dr
Oceanside, Ca 92056
$15 presale/ $20 at the door
VIP Available
Burlypalooza.brownpapertickets.com
18+ accepted with either your military ID or a guardian over 25 years of age
21+ with proof of ID