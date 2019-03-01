For those about the rock! Bless Your Heart Burlesque welcomes you to our rock show! Featuring songs that take you back to Summer of 69! From The Beatles to Muse, were covering all areas of rock n roll!

Enjoy a yummy beer from our new venue Midnight Jack Brewing and a snack from the selection of food trucks.

Special Honorary Peaches

Audrey DeLuxe

Coco LAmour

Madeline Sinclaire

Sassy Stiletto of the Drop Dead Dames

Featuring your favorite Peaches

Lulu Minx

Milly Marie

Sepia Jewel

Trish Tha Dish

And our fresh new Peaches

Jill Mercy

Smiley LaRose

Von Bella

Special Music Guest

Celeste Barbier

Hosted by

Fanny HypNaughty

Stage Kitten

Jane Sais Quoi

Doors open at 7pm

Show starts at 8pm

Meet us at our new venue

Midnight Jack Brewing Company

3801 Oceanic Dr

Oceanside, Ca 92056

$15 presale/ $20 at the door

VIP Available

Burlypalooza.brownpapertickets.com

18+ accepted with either your military ID or a guardian over 25 years of age

21+ with proof of ID