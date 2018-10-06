The Business Side of Independent Publishing with Martin Roy Hill

The traditional publishing industry is contracting, meaning fewer chances for new writers to be published and a greater chance of mid-list authors being dropped by their publishers. As a result many aspiring and veteran authors are turning to independent publishing.

However, being an indie author is more than just writing. You’re also publisher, promoter, and accountant. This lecture class will introduce you to the business side of being an independent author and publisher. Subjects covered will include:

Why indie publishing?

The legal environment: Business licenses, imprints, copyrights, and taxes.

The publishing business mindset: It’s not an art; it’s a business.

Getting it done: Discipline and butt time.

Your promotional campaign: If all you do is it built it, they will not come.

Looking to the future of publishing: Evolution vs revolution.