Happening Saturday, March 2nd, from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday, March 3rd, from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., the Busker Festival at Seaport Village celebrates the fascinating and unique talents of street performers who come from across the world to entertain us here in San Diego.

In its 13th year, this free event – California’s only busker festival – is a family-friendly spectacle and a beloved Seaport Village tradition.

View 18 eye-catching and unique acts -- like sword swallowing, knife throwing, pogo stick tricks and juggling on unicycles -- and help determine the People’s Choice award at Seaport Village on March 2-3.

For those 18+, the “Busker After Dark” on Saturday, March 2nd will take place 7-10 p.m. featuring more live acts, and food and beverages for sale.