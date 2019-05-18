The Butchery's Grand Opening at One Paseo

The Butchery, a full-service butcher shop known for high-quality meats, artisan cheeses, craft beers, and wines, will celebrate the Grand Opening of its first San Diego location at the One Paseo development on Saturday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Festivities will include on-site grilling, a beer tap takeover from Bottle Logic Brewing, live music, and the opportunity for guests to sample select meats, cheeses, and accompaniments from The Butchery’s premium purveyors including Mishima, Snake River Farms, Pasturebird, Salmon Creek Farms, Aniata Cheese Co., and Rockin Rubs, to name a few. In addition to fully-stocked beef, poultry, and sustainable seafood cases, The Butchery features a full kitchen and seating area that will serve hot and cold sandwiches, salads, and sides, all of which will be made exclusively with products sold in the grocery portion of the store. The Butchery will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information, follow @The_Butchery on Instagram and visit www.ButcheryMeats.com, where select products can be purchased and shipped anywhere in the country.