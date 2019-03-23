Butterfly Jungle is included with admission to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park

to Google Calendar - Butterfly Jungle is included with admission to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park - 2019-03-23 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Butterfly Jungle is included with admission to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park - 2019-03-23 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Butterfly Jungle is included with admission to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park - 2019-03-23 09:00:00 iCalendar - Butterfly Jungle is included with admission to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park - 2019-03-23 09:00:00

San Diego Wild Animal Park 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, California 92025

Butterfly Jungle at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park features thousands of beautiful butterflies—flying, floating and fluttering in an aviary that also includes exotic birds, lush greenery and flowers. Butterfly Jungle guests are able to walk leisurely among butterflies of all colors, shapes and sizes, take photos and learn more about these remarkable winged creatures. Guests are encouraged to wear bright colors and move slowly, to attract the butterflies. They may land on your shoulder, your head or anywhere they want!

During Butterfly Jungle, the Safari Park is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Priority butterfly viewing is available for a nominal fee. Inquire at the Lorikeet Landing ticket booth.

Butterfly Jungle is included with admission to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Info

San Diego Wild Animal Park 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, California 92025 View Map
Escondido, San Diego
to Google Calendar - Butterfly Jungle is included with admission to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park - 2019-03-23 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Butterfly Jungle is included with admission to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park - 2019-03-23 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Butterfly Jungle is included with admission to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park - 2019-03-23 09:00:00 iCalendar - Butterfly Jungle is included with admission to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park - 2019-03-23 09:00:00