Butterfly Jungle at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park features thousands of beautiful butterflies—flying, floating and fluttering in an aviary that also includes exotic birds, lush greenery and flowers. Butterfly Jungle guests are able to walk leisurely among butterflies of all colors, shapes and sizes, take photos and learn more about these remarkable winged creatures. Guests are encouraged to wear bright colors and move slowly, to attract the butterflies. They may land on your shoulder, your head or anywhere they want!

During Butterfly Jungle, the Safari Park is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Priority butterfly viewing is available for a nominal fee. Inquire at the Lorikeet Landing ticket booth.

Butterfly Jungle is included with admission to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park