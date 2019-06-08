Buy Roses for Me: The Prologue Film Screening
Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104
San Diego based filmmaker, Adam Anderson, releases his latest short film, Buy Roses for Me: The Prologue. The short will be screened at the Digital Gym Cinema on June 8th, 2019 at 7:00 PM. There will be a Q&A session afterwards, moderated by Carmela Prudencio, Marketing Manager of the San Diego Underground Film Festival.
Film Synopsis:
One night, on the cusp of a San Diego summer, three artists find themselves at a crossroad: Julian, an amateur photographer looking to start a new chapter in life; Caroline, the idealistic assistant of an unorthodox art collective; and Rachel, a grieving musician looking to reconnect with her former self. Unbeknownst to them, or even their peers, their lives are about to cross paths... for better or worse.