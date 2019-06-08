Buy Roses for Me: The Prologue Film Screening

San Diego based filmmaker, Adam Anderson, releases his latest short film, Buy Roses for Me: The Prologue. The short will be screened at the Digital Gym Cinema on June 8th, 2019 at 7:00 PM. There will be a Q&A session afterwards, moderated by Carmela Prudencio, Marketing Manager of the San Diego Underground Film Festival.

Film Synopsis:

One night, on the cusp of a San Diego summer, three artists find themselves at a crossroad: Julian, an amateur photographer looking to start a new chapter in life; Caroline, the idealistic assistant of an unorthodox art collective; and Rachel, a grieving musician looking to reconnect with her former self. Unbeknownst to them, or even their peers, their lives are about to cross paths... for better or worse.