C-NOTE Pop-Up Art Sale

Join the San Diego Art Institute on Saturday November 10th and Sunday, November 11th, Noon-5:00 P.M., for their annual C-NOTE Art Sale. For decades, this popular SDAI event boasted a cult-like following among budding collectors looking to test their eye and fill their walls. This year, the C-NOTE returns with a thoughtfully curated experience offering entry-level art collectors a unique opportunity to discover emerging San Diego and Tijuana contemporary artists and to purchase their work for just $100, $200 and $300.

An expert panel of jurors has hand-selected over 200 one-of-a-kind pieces from over 50 local working artists. From large-scale paintings and photography to found object and multimedia works, a diverse range of contemporary art will be on display and up for grabs. Through the C-NOTE, the San Diego Art Institute is able to showcase some of the area’s brightest artistic talent while cultivating relationships between emerging artists and collectors.

Proceeds from each piece sold are shared between the artist and SDAI and will help them continue their mission to advance the region’s contemporary art and artists - supporting SDAIs year-round residencies, exhibitions, and education programs.

For more information, https://www.sandiego-art.org/upcoming/2018/11/10/c-note-art-sale