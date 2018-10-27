C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert

Awarding-winning actor Max McLean presents his acclaimed portrayal of C.S. Lewis in The Most Reluctant Convert. The play is an exploration of Lewis’s dramatic conversion from determined atheist to vibrant Christian apologist. TheaterMania says McLean delivers an “uncannily spot-on performance!” The Chicago Sun-Times calls it “Bristling, Provocative, Highly Entertaining!” And The Weekly Standard writes “McLean delivers a performance that is worthy of its subject…a story about an immensely creative mind arriving at the threshold of faith.”

Coming to the Balboa Theatre

San Diego

October 27-28

www.cslewisonstage.com

$30 under 30 at the Box Office with I.D.

$39 -$59

$89 Premium Seating

Balboa Theatre

868 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

(619) 570-1100

https://sandiegotheatres.org

80 minutes with no intermission. The performance is followed by a post-show discussion with Max McLean.

Age Recommendation:

Recommended for ages 13 and older. Children under age 4 not admitted.