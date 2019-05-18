C.S. Lewis The Screwtape Letters

Fellowship for Performing Arts presents C.S. Lewis's classic, The Screwtape Letters, May 18 at the Balboa Theatre in San Diego.

4:00 PM & 8:00 PM

$30-$92.50 with great deals for groups

Set in an eerily stylish office in Hell, one of Satan’s senior tempters, Screwtape, schemes meticulously to capture the soul of an unsuspecting human on earth. An international smash hit, this stage adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ satiric masterpiece creates a morally inverted universe that reveals unseen spiritual powers and principalities in humorous, vivid and surprising ways.

Run Time: 90 minutes; no intermission.

Age Recommendation: Recommended for ages 13 and older. Children under age 4 not admitted.

For more info and tickets: www.screwtapeonstage.com