The CADO, Pop-Up Avocado Museum Experience

The CADO is the world’s first avocado pop-up museum experience, opening this summer at North City in San Marcos.

Step into a world of the green fruit you love to ‘gram and emerge with more than a pretty picture (but you’ll get plenty of those, too!). You're invited to feel the avocado-skinned walls and find the ripe spot, get schooled on the growing process by Jason Mraz (via cassette tape), meet the Hass Mother Tree of California, pause at The Pit Stop and enjoy the best of avocado culture.

Open Thurs-Sun, 6.27-9.22.

Tickets for this limited run must be purchased online.

$19 for adults

$14 for youth (ages 3-12)

Under 3 goes free!