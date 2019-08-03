Author of the Month: Caitlin Rother, Hunting Charles Manson

The Most Notorious Crime of the 20th Century: New Details Revealed About the Manson Family Murders, 50 Years Ago this Week, with New York Times Bestselling Author Caitlin Rother.

Join us for a compelling reading and discussion with Caitlin Rother as she takes a fresh look at the Manson Family murders of the summer of 1969 to offer a different and broader perspective on the murderous actions and "Helter Skelter" motive ascribed to Manson and his cult.

Rother is a New York Times bestselling author and has written or co-authored 13 books ranging from narrative nonfiction to memoir and crime fiction. As a former investigative reporter at daily newspapers for 19 years, she has been published in Cosmopolitan, The San Diego Union-Tribune, LA Times, Chicago Tribune, Washington Post, Boston Globe and Daily Beast.

Registration is Encouraged