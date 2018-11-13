The Cake: A Staged Reading
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
The San Diego Actors' Theatre presents a staged reading of The Cake by Bekah Brunstetter.
In The Cake, Della makes cakes, not judgment calls – those she leaves to her husband, Tim. But when the girl she helped raise comes back home to North Carolina to get married, and the fiancé is actually a fiancée, Della’s life gets turned upside down. She can’t really make a cake for such a wedding, can she? For the first time in her life, Della has to think for herself.
