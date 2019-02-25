Cakebread Cellars Wine Dinner at Fort Oak Restaurant
Fort Oak Restaurant 1011 Fort Stockton Drive , San Diego, California 92103
Join us at Fort Oak Restaurant on Monday, February 25 starting at 6:30 pm for a wine dinner in collaboration with Cakebread Cellars. Guests will enjoy five, perfectly paired courses by Chef Brad Wise and his culinary team. The price is $150 per person plus tax + gratuity. RSVP to sophia@fortoaksd.com by Wednesday, February 20.
Fort Oak Restaurant 1011 Fort Stockton Drive , San Diego, California 92103
