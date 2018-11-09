California Ballet: Havana Nights

Attend California Ballet's "Noche Latina" 51st season-opening production*, and then join California Ballet's dancers for a Cuban Dance Party on the stage of the Balboa Theatre following the evening performances of Noche Latina! There will be great Cuban food, a bar hosted by California Ballet, featuring live music by Cuban band Amistad Cubana. Price of admission: $100 ~ This fabulous mix and mingle opportunity is available two times: 10-11pm on Friday, November 9 and 10-11pm on Saturday, November 10, on stage after the performance!

This November at the Balboa Theatre in downtown San Diego, California Ballet presents Noche Latina, an evening of fire, passion, and romance with a latin flare!

The evening will feature Bizet's Carmen and the world premiere of Jared Nelson's interpretation of the fiery Bolero. Also on the program is the West Coast premiere of Septime Webre's Juanita y Alicia, a dance narrative based on the choreographer's real-life family in Cuba. Juanita y Alicia will be accompanied by a live Cuban band.

*Performance dates and times:

~ Friday, November 9, 2018 - 7:30 pm

~ Saturday, November 10, 2018 - 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm

Tickets: $30, $40, $50, $65

Children must be age 4 and up to attend ~ Run-time: 2 hours with one intermission