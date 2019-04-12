California Ballet presents Cinderella

A CLASSIC REIMAGINED

CINDERELLA | April 12-14, 2019

San Diego Civic Theatre

California Ballet presents Jared Nelson's CINDERELLA at the San Diego Civic Theatre, April 12-14, 2019.

Revisit the magical world where wishes come true and godmothers are fairies. The full-length ballet adaptation of Cinderella returns to the San Diego Civic Theatre April 2019, renewed and reimagined!

Jared Nelson’s visionary choreography breathes new life into the timeless story of the little cinder girl with big dreams, her malicious step family, and the dashing prince who steals her heart. Set to Prokofiev's classic score, this brand new production elevates classical ballet for the contemporary audience.

Enjoy a pre-show lecture by Artistic Director, Jared Nelson, starting 1 hour before every performance. Ticket for the corresponding performance required to attend.

Run time: 2 hours, including one intermission.

TICKETS: $25 - $95

Children 12 & under receive up to a 25% discount. Strongly recommended ages 5 and up. No children under 3 admitted. All ages require a ticket.