This November at the Balboa Theatre in downtown San Diego, California Ballet presents Noche Latina, an evening of fire, passion, and romance with a latin flare!

The evening will feature Bizet's Carmen and the world premiere of Jared Nelson's interpretation of the fiery Bolero. Also on the program is the West Coast premiere of Septime Webre's Juanita y Alicia, a dance narrative based on the choreographer's real-life family in Cuba.

Juanita y Alicia will be accompanied by a live Cuban band.

Performance dates and times:

Friday, November 9, 2018 - 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 10, 2018 - 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm

Tickets: $30, $40, $50, $65

Children must be age 4 and up to attend.

Run-time: 2 hours with one intermission