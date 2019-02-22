California CCIA Free Tax Preparation

San Diego Public Library is partnering with the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and the Intuit Financial Freedom Foundation to offer free tax preparation services for low-income community members. Eligible taxpayers can prepare and file their own taxes with the help of volunteers using TurboTax® Freedom Edition software.

You qualify to prepare and file your Federal and State income tax returns for FREE if ONE of the following applies to you for tax year 2018:

You had an Adjusted Gross Income of $34,000 or less in 2018

You qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)

You are active duty military who had an Adjusted Gross Income of $66,000 or less

Registrations are highly recommended. Interested taxpayers can call 1-888-268-1666 to make an appointment or register online at this website: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0949ada728a6fb6-california3. Walk-ins are welcome.