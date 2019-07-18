California Dreaming Beach Party at the Bahia Resort Hotel

Bahia Resort Hotel 998 W. Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, California 92109

California Dreaming is the beach party of the summer! Watch the sunset with family and friends while enjoying a fresh clam bake and fiery BBQ on the sand with a cocktail in hand. Then dance the night away to the tunes of The Mar Dels, performing a decades-long soundtrack of summer hits that will have everyone singing along and reminiscing about summers past.

WHEN

Thursdays │ June 20 – August 29 │ 6 – 9 p.m.

TICKETS

$56 Adults • $28 Child 5—12 years • Free for under 5 years • Active Military $46 • Groups of 15 – 39 $50 per adult

Info

View Map
Mission Bay, Mission Beach, San Diego
8584880551
