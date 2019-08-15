California Dreaming Beach Party at the Bahia Resort Hotel

to Google Calendar - California Dreaming Beach Party at the Bahia Resort Hotel - 2019-08-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - California Dreaming Beach Party at the Bahia Resort Hotel - 2019-08-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - California Dreaming Beach Party at the Bahia Resort Hotel - 2019-08-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - California Dreaming Beach Party at the Bahia Resort Hotel - 2019-08-15 18:00:00

Bahia Resort Hotel 998 W. Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, California 92109

California Dreaming is the beach party of the summer! Watch the sunset with family and friends while enjoying a fresh clam bake and fiery BBQ on the sand with a cocktail in hand. Then dance the night away to the tunes of The Mar Dels, performing a decades-long soundtrack of summer hits that will have everyone singing along and reminiscing about summers past.

WHEN

Thursdays │ June 20 – August 29 │ 6 – 9 p.m.

TICKETS

$56 Adults • $28 Child 5—12 years • Free for under 5 years • Active Military $46 • Groups of 15 – 39 $50 per adult

Info

Bahia Resort Hotel 998 W. Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, California 92109 View Map
Mission Bay, Mission Beach, San Diego
858-488-0551
please enable javascript to view
