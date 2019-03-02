California Green Grow Rush - Living by-Cannabis-ly

California’s Green Grow Rush - Living by-Cannabis-ly

In the deserts and in the mountains, along the shores of our shimmering seas, the rush to snatch up land in California has taken on a rapid pace. Why? Because someone once said, “There’s gold in them thar hills.” Today, however, that gold is green. Grass, pot and weed some call it and whether they are garden growers, cannabis cultivators or merchants of marijuana, pioneering prospectors and young entrepreneurs are on the move. All with a hope to rake up millions in this burgeoning industry.

Just a big boy’s game? An urban farmer’s fantasy? Believe the hype; hemp is happening in America. Cannabis is changing the culture of California as we speak.

Interested in learning more about this intriguing topic? Then join us at the Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library for a five-part lecture series happening each Saturday in March at 3:00PM.

March 2 – What is Cannabis? – Why do people use it?

March 9 – Federally, why is Marijuana Illegal? Racism, fear and ignorance clash with marijuana at the Mexican Border

March 16 - State Law – Cannabis Consumption & the Underground. Who legally can grow, use and possess cannabis in San Diego?

March 23 - California’s Green Grow Rush. Cannabis is changing the culture of California as we speak. Register: www.tinyurl.com/ycnmpwno

March 30 - Home Grown Cannabis – Indoors & Out. What is required and what does it cost?

